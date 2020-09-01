[ NewsNation ]
Nightly Three Hours Newscast on WGN America. No Opinions, Just News. Click to learn more.
Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue talks Live Rescue debut

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters across the nation showcase their wide variety of responsibilities and duties each Friday and Saturday night as part of the television show, Live Rescue, on A&E.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue was one of the handful of departments chosen to be on this season, and firefighters said the crews have bonded well with the camera and production groups so far.

With the recent growth of the department and a new chief in place, Panama City Beach Fire Rescue’s Capt. Jacob Gorman said the show is an opportunity to showcase the department, city and environments like the beaches.

“A lot of times, there’s a misconception about what a fire department does,” Gorman said. “But obviously, we’re the people who the citizens and the visitors call for just about any issue that they run into: A catfish in the hand, a pelican with a hook in its shoulder, as well as with fires and motor vehicle crashes and all the typical things you see from a fire department.”

He and other firefighters said they hope viewers and Panama City Beach residents tune in to learn more about the work of EMS and fire personnel.

The show airs on A&E each Friday and Saturday starting around 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Mrs. Walsingham's Kindergarten Class

Ms. Peters' First Grade Class

Mrs. Newberry's fifth grade class

Mrs. Gray Third Grade Class

Mrs. Touchton's Second Grade Class

Ms. Vines' Fourth Grade Class

Ms. Marchi's Second Grade Class

Pledge of the Day on News 13 This Morning

News 13 This Morning Pledge of the Day

Ms. Folsom's Kindergarten Class recites pledge

News 13 Pledge of the Day 11AUG2020

The Daily Pledge 10aug2020

Ms. Anderson's Second Grade Class

Ms. Stevens' Third Grade Class

Ms. Brown's Kindergarten Class

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Woman gives birth during Hurricane Laura, she lost her home in the storm and is in need of donations

Sensory room for students with special needs opens at Breakfast Point Academy

PCBFR On Live Rescue

Paradise in limbo

The Making of NewsNation

Protecting your property from falling trees this hurricane season

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the