Panama City Beach Fire Rescue talks Live Rescue debut

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters across the nation showcase their wide variety of responsibilities and duties each Friday and Saturday night as part of the television show, Live Rescue, on A&E.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue was one of the handful of departments chosen to be on this season, and firefighters said the crews have bonded well with the camera and production groups so far.

With the recent growth of the department and a new chief in place, Panama City Beach Fire Rescue’s Capt. Jacob Gorman said the show is an opportunity to showcase the department, city and environments like the beaches.

“A lot of times, there’s a misconception about what a fire department does,” Gorman said. “But obviously, we’re the people who the citizens and the visitors call for just about any issue that they run into: A catfish in the hand, a pelican with a hook in its shoulder, as well as with fires and motor vehicle crashes and all the typical things you see from a fire department.”

He and other firefighters said they hope viewers and Panama City Beach residents tune in to learn more about the work of EMS and fire personnel.

The show airs on A&E each Friday and Saturday starting around 9 p.m. ET.