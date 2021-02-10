Panama City Beach Fire Rescue hiring seasonal lifeguards

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders protect the beaches and beachgoers for long, warm seasons in the Florida Panhandle, and one local fire department is putting out the call for lifeguards to join their team.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Beach Safety Director Wil Spivey said the department is looking to hire around 10 seasonal lifeguard positions for the upcoming season, which starts April 1.

Spivey said anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard should come to the department’s swimming and running tryout, happening February 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the Frank Brown Park Aquatic Center.

No prior experience is required for the positions, but Spivey said they will have physical swimming and running standards for candidates to meet.

Anyone with questions or in need of further information can reach out directly to Wil Spivey at wil.spivey@pcbfl.gov.