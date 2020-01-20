Oyster Bash to raise money for local museum

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Man in the Sea Museum will host the 9th Annual Oyster Bash January 25 from 1 – 5 p.m. at 1415 Moylan Rd. in Panama City Beach.

The bash will include all-you-can-eat oysters and a low country boil, as well as oyster-related crafts and bounce houses for children.

Local law enforcement and officials will hold educational talks about different marine life and oysters as well.

General Admission tickets will be $35 per person ahead of the event, and the day of the event, ticket prices increase to $45. Children 6 to 16 years old are $15 and 5 years old and younger are free.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the museum as it works to recover from Hurricane Michael and keep its artifacts and building at top condition for the public.

The bash was canceled last year due to the storm, so watch the segment above to learn about parking and other information for the event’s return.

To purchase tickets, visit The Man in the Sea Museum online.

Find more information on the Oyster Bash event Facebook page.