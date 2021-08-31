Organization encourages locals to help with Hurricane Ida relief

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After many residents of the Gulf Coast were devastated by Hurricane Ida, locals in the Panhandle are working together to help get them some relief.

Comeback Coolers is asking for various donations to take to Louisiana this weekend.

The organization is requesting 50 quart or smaller coolers with bottled drinks, including sports drinks, soda, electrolyte water and more.

There are different locations around Bay County where people can drop off coolers:

Dat Cajun Place in Panama City Beach

Sheraton Panama City Beach Resort

House of Henry in Panama City

Bay Dodge in Panama City

Various Bay District Schools, including Southport Elementary

They are also asking for monetary donations to help support the volunteers taking the coolers to Louisiana. The organizations accepts donations through PayPal, Venmo and more.

The final day for cooler donations is Thursday, September 2.

Learn more about Comeback Coolers and other ways you can help support their initiative.