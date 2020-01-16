O’Reilly Auto Parts is “Open For Biz”

As the rebuilding continues around the panhandle from Hurricane Michael we are slowly getting back to a resemblance of what some things looked like per-storm.

That means keeping an eye on local businesses as they re-open.

In this weeks Open For Biz, sponsored by GED Lawyers Chris Marchand focused on O’Reilly auto parts.

O’Reilly Auto Parts had two locations destroyed by Hurricane Michael. The 15th street location was completely destroyed by Michael and had to start from the ground up. The Parker location had the roof ripped off and all the inventory exposed to the elements.

When staff returned to the Parker store after the storm one of their first tasks was going thru and trying to save any of the inventory that didn’t get wet.

Parker store Manager Mike Thomas said, since they have been back open things started out slow but, the community as a whole is finding out they are back open.

Thomas said, “We’ve been getting a lot of good feedback everybody is glad we’re back open things are not back to normal like we would like to see it will get there in time there was a lot of air force with the air force base not being there it has hurt you know with them we are start to seeing a little more of the military coming back in so that’s gonna be a big help the ones that everybody’s been coming back and is very happy to see is open”.

Both O’Riellys in Panama City and Parker are back operating at normal business hours which 7-9 Monday thru Saturday and 8-8 on Sunday.

