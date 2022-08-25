PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 9th annual Public Eye Soar will take place Nov. 11th and 12th at Gulf Coast State College. The free show features projections of different types of art work on buildings in hopes to bringing the community together to appreciate art.

Last year, the show featured over 1,000 art pieces from over 100 artists.

Public Eye Soar co-founder, Margaret Webster, said they are looking to top that this year, and are now accepting submissions.

“It’s amazing to give artists a platform. For many of them, it’s their first time showing their art to the world,” said Webster.

The entries are open to all ages and many forms of visual art like sculpture, digital art, photos, drawings and paintings.

The deadline to submit your work is October 1st at midnight. You can submit your art here.

This is the second year that the college has hosted the event. Jason Hedden, the Executive Director of Recruitment and Community Relations for Gulf Coast State College, said that the event is much more than an art show, as they are some interactive elements and performances too.

“It’s amazing to see the college transformed into a canvas for these masterpieces. This year we hope to incorporate an honor wall for veterans since the event falls on Veterans Day,” said Hedden.

The event is also looking for volunteers. If you’re interested in volunteering, check out the website here.