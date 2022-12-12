PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools is putting together a night of old-fashioned Christmas Caroling!

Communications specialist for Bay District Schools, Natalie Williams was in studio to discuss all the details about the event.

This will be taking place on Tuesday, Dec. 13. at Papa Joe’s Bayside located at 4601 West US-98 in Panama City. There will be Christmas crafts, cookies, hot chocolate and much more! A Hallelujah candlelight ceremony will begin at 5:45 p.m. and a medley of children’s choirs at 6 p.m. followed by Caroling led by the Will Thompson band at 7 p.m.

Admission is one unwrapped toy or a donation of child-friendly pre-packaged food.

For more information, you can watch the full interview from News 13 This Morning!