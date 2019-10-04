Oktoberfest returns to beach for three day celebration

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited Aaron Bessant Park to preview the weekend’s upcoming Oktoberfest festivities.

The park will open October 4, at 4 p.m. for the start of Oktoberfest, featuring live music, German food and beer and kids activities like bounce houses.

Tickets are $10 per person, and children 12 years and younger will have free admission.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about Oktoberfest and hear some of the live music to be played during the weekend.

Visit https://pcboktoberfest.com/ to purchase tickets online.