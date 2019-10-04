Oktoberfest returns to beach for three day celebration

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited Aaron Bessant Park to preview the weekend’s upcoming Oktoberfest festivities.

The park will open October 4, at 4 p.m. for the start of Oktoberfest, featuring live music, German food and beer and kids activities like bounce houses.

Tickets are $10 per person, and children 12 years and younger will have free admission.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about Oktoberfest and hear some of the live music to be played during the weekend.

Visit https://pcboktoberfest.com/ to purchase tickets online.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

News 13 in the eye of the storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "News 13 in the eye of the storm"

Oktoberfest preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oktoberfest preview"

Jackson Hospital looking to expand

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson Hospital looking to expand"

Holmes County new 911 system

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holmes County new 911 system"

CFO holding another insurance village

Thumbnail for the video titled "CFO holding another insurance village"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.