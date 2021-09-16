Officials encourage clean beaches, especially for turtle hatching season

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — International Coastal Cleanup is coming up on Saturday, and officials are urging locals and visitors to take part, especially for sea turtles.

A beach cleanup event is being held by the Visit South Walton Volunteer Beach Ambassador Team and the Friends of South Walton Sea Turtles.

“To give opportunities for folks to be able to get out there and make a difference is so important,” Jason Cutshaw with the Walton County Tourism Development Council said. “It’s such an impact, not just on the people, but on wildlife as well.”

Wildlife includes sea turtles, as their hatching season is in full swing.

“We have tiny little hatchlings that are coming out, trying to make their way to the water,” Barb Van Stavern with the South Walton Turtle Watch said. “Picking up everything off the beach at the end of your day is really critical to their survival and their ability to get to the water safely.”

The event will take place on Saturday, September 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. from Miramar Beach to Inlet Beach.

Learn more about South Walton Turtle Watch and ways you can help keep beaches clean.