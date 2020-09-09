Click Here for COVID19 Testing

NWRLS covers ongoing services & National Library Card Sign-Up Month

News 13 This Morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The National Library Card Sign-Up Month initiative began in 1987 throughout the United States and continues today in an unprecedented fashion, as many libraries have changed their services and operating hours in response to COVID-19.

The Bay County Public Library, part of the Northwest Regional Library System (NWRLS), has ongoing virtual services in 2020, accessible online on the library system’s website.

Sarah Burris, NWRLS Community Relations & Marketing Manager, said virtual programming includes author talks, Book Babies, online book catalogs and other educational opportunities like Read, Rock, & Rhyme for small children.

Burris also said the public can continue to sign up for the free library cards, despite many NWRLS branches only offering curbside or drive-through services at this time.

To sign up for a card or to ask questions about getting involved with library activities, Burris said to call the Bay County Public Library at (850) 522-2100.

The Panama City Beach Public Library resumed limited in-person services September 8. For details on those hours, read News 13’s previous online coverage.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning for more information on National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

Click Here to buy the