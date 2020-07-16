NWRLS continues curbside pickup, virtual services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Public libraries across the country have changed their services to follow social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Northwest Regional Library System is continuing with virtual programming and curbside pickup.

Each branch of the NWRLS is following its own hours and days of operation, which can be accessed using the specific branch’s social media or front desk phone number.

For the Bay County Public Library, NWRLS Community Relations & Marketing Coordinator Sarah Burris, said curbside pickup allows for library cardholders to borrow book’s using the system’s website and they will receive an email or phone call when the books are ready.

At that time, the borrower can come to the Bay County Public Library Monday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., to check out the books by calling the front desk at (850) 522-2100 and alerting a staff member to their arrival.

Staff will bring the books to the window while wearing a mask and answer questions if necessary.

