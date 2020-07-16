NWRLS continues curbside pickup, virtual services

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Public libraries across the country have changed their services to follow social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Northwest Regional Library System is continuing with virtual programming and curbside pickup.

Each branch of the NWRLS is following its own hours and days of operation, which can be accessed using the specific branch’s social media or front desk phone number.

For the Bay County Public Library, NWRLS Community Relations & Marketing Coordinator Sarah Burris, said curbside pickup allows for library cardholders to borrow book’s using the system’s website and they will receive an email or phone call when the books are ready.

At that time, the borrower can come to the Bay County Public Library Monday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., to check out the books by calling the front desk at (850) 522-2100 and alerting a staff member to their arrival.

Staff will bring the books to the window while wearing a mask and answer questions if necessary.

Watch the segment above to learn more about virtual programs currently available and visit the Bay County Public Library for more information.

Also find more information using Facebook and other library. social media channels.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Mrs. Chesteen's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Chesteen's First Grade Class"

Mrs. Blaylock's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Blaylock's First Grade Class"

Mrs. Bess' Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Bess' Second Grade Class"

Ms. Musser's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Musser's First Grade Class"

Ms. Flatt's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Flatt's Fourth Grade Class"

Daily Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daily Pledge"

Mrs. Ukazim's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Ukazim's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Trageser's Kindergarten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Trageser's Kindergarten"

Mrs. Miles' Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Miles' Kindergarten Class"

Submitted by Tonya Martin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Submitted by Tonya Martin"

Mr. Heath's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mr. Heath's Fifth Grade Class"

Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kindergarten Class"

Daily Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daily Pledge"

MidSouth Lumber

Thumbnail for the video titled "MidSouth Lumber"

Submitted by Lauren Backus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Submitted by Lauren Backus"

Daily Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daily Pledge"

Ms. Zamora's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Zamora's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Wielenga's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Wielenga's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Siegal's & Ms. Lance's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Siegal's & Ms. Lance's Fourth Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Mrs. Chesteen's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Chesteen's First Grade Class"

Mrs. Blaylock's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Blaylock's First Grade Class"

NWRLS continues curbside & virtual services

Thumbnail for the video titled "NWRLS continues curbside & virtual services"

Some Florida senators want to postpone the school start date

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some Florida senators want to postpone the school start date"

Bay County dentist goes the extra mile to keep patients safe during the pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County dentist goes the extra mile to keep patients safe during the pandemic"

Tyndall AFB hosts COMBAT Sentry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tyndall AFB hosts COMBAT Sentry"
More Local News