“Not So Silent Night” in store for Floriopolis

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — A Christmas caroling, sing-a-longs and storytelling-filled event will take over the field next to Floriopolis starting at 5:30 p.m. December 18.

The Ukes of St. Andrews, Bay Storytellers and Floriopolis will work together to put on the “Not So Silent Night” at no cost to the public, but donations will be accepted to benefit local arts.

Heather Parker, Floriopolis Creative Director, said anyone who attends should plan to bring a chair, blanket, snack or drink to enjoy while caroling and listening to stories.

Attendees also will have a chance to share their own memorable Christmas moments and favorite stories throughout the event alongside Bay Storytellers.

Pat Nease, with the Storytellers group, said a few of the scheduled tale-tellers will travel to St. Andrews from different parts of Florida to share their talents and Christmas memories.

As seen on the event Facebook page, the field will open at 4 p.m. for seating, followed by the Ukes of St. Andrews playing at 5:30 p.m. and Bay Storytellers beginning at 6:30.

