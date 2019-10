PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — North Bay Haven Charter Academy’s baseball team’s Head Coach, Daniel Barefield, and North Bay Haven baseball’s Booster President, Stacie Hood, visited the studio to discuss their upcoming golf tournament benefiting the baseball team.

It will be held at Bay Point on the Nicholas Golf Course on November 2nd.

The price to enter the competition will be $400 a team.

For more information about how you can enter your team, and what prizes you could win, check out this video.