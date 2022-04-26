PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– You better shape up!

North Bay Haven Charter Academy is performing a live production of ‘Grease’ the musical.

The production will take place May 12th through May 14th at 7 p.m. at the Amelia Tapper Center at Gulf Coast State College.

Tickets are $10 for adults, and are free for elementary students. You can purchase a ticket by calling the school at 850-248-0801.

News 13 This Morning caught up with the performers to get an exclusive look at the show.

Marlene Paige, the Music Director for the production said supporting local theatre is important, especially at the high school level.

“It is a great way for these kids to express themselves, build relationships, provide entertainment and have a family,” she said.