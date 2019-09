PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven Academy Buccaneers is hosting their 2nd Annual Academy Football Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 21st at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort.

Heisman Trophy winner, Charles Ward, will be their guest speaker.

This charity dinner raises money for North Bay Haven football but also for “Coaches for Curing Cancer,” which helps local cancer patients with expenses.

There will be a live and silent auction.

The dinner starts at 6 p.m.