Night of Christmas caroling coming to Tommy Oliver Stadium

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Christmas carols and holiday cheer will take over Tommy Oliver Stadium December 6 for a free event during the Christmas season.

Bay District Schools, Bill Cramer Chevrolet Cadillac GMC Buick, and the St. Joe Community Foundation are working together to hold the community caroling and invite the public to attend.

Sharon Michalik, BDS Director of Communications, said admission to the event is free but attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy donation or a non-perishable snack item.

These toy donations will be split between the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and Salvage Santa, and the food will go to district families within the BDS Homeless Outreach Team.

Michalik also emphasized social distancing will be enforced, guests are asked to wear masks and families can bring blankets to sit on the field and watch the entertainment.

This event is the first of its kind for the district and will feature several performances for the evening.

Five different school choirs will perform Christmas favorites starting at 4 p.m., then headliners Will Thompson and Lynn Haven Elementary Principal John Cannon will sing at 5:15, followed by a candlelit finale of “Hallelujah” with dimmed lights.

The St. Joe Community Foundation also will provide free hot chocolate, cider and cookies and several food trucks will set up shop outside Tommy Oliver Stadium for guests to choose from.

Watch the included segment from News 13 This Morning for more.

