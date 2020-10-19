Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Next mural to bring larger-than-life nature to Downtown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay Arts Alliance’s ongoing Mural Program has found its next landing spot: the side of the Craft Beer EmPOURium in Downtown Panama City.

The program already has brightened up the area with two other murals completed so far, and the next one has an expected completion date around the end of October, said Mural Artist Heather Parker.

Parker is also the Director of Floriopolis, a nonprofit organization located in St. Andrews and dedicated to community arts.

The finished mural will consist of oversized bees and flowers, and span much of the corridor wall.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to see the mural painted during the show.

Find out more about the mural project here.

