PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re looking to bring home a fur-ever friend, now is your opportunity.

Each year Nexstar’s 199 television stations donate their time and sometimes labor to an organization to help better serve our respective communities. News stations across the Nexstar Nation will be out performing community service projects during this annual event. This year WMBB has partnered with Bay County Animal Control and Operation Spay Bay and we need your help!

News 13 This Morning joined Operation Spay Bay to discuss the upcoming vaccine clinic happening June 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6401 Bayline Dr. in Panama City.

Operation Spay Bay’s mission is to provide affordable spaying and neutering services to prevent population growth and unnecessary euthanizations along with low cost veterinary services. They also assist in helping local rescues locate homes for animals.

“Our mission is to ensure all pets are spayed and neutered and healthy so they do not spread disease within the community,” said Cheryl Murphy, Development Director for Operation Spay Bay.

Pre-registration for he vaccine clinic is required and can be done here. All pets must be contained on a leash or in a crate.

So far 150 people have registered to vaccinate their animals, but Murphy said the program is prepared to fit as many people as possible within the window.

The cost for the dog vaccination package is $25, and cat vaccination packages are $20.

Animals shown in the segments like Rex, Patchouli and Jermaine can be adopted by calling 850-866-6840.

WMBB News 13 will also be hosting an Adopt-a-thon at Bay County Animal Control on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to help clearing the shelter by taking home a furry best friend, you can help by purchasing items for Animal Control and Operation Spay Bay or by making a monetary donation.

BAY COUNTY ANIMAL CONTROL WISH LIST

OPERATION SPAY BAY WISHLIST

Donations will be accepted at both Bay County Animal Control and Operation Spay Bay

