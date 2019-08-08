News 13 This Morning Visits WonderWorks for staycation idea

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning continues its series of locations in Bay County and surrounding areas to find “staycation” ideas for anyone looking for a fun activity close to home.

News 13 most recently visited WonderWorks Panama City Beach, an amusement park with more than 100 hands-on exhibits and rides for people of all ages.

The amusement park and museum features combine for an “edu-tainment” experience, in which visitors have the opportunity to learn about math, science and other fields while playing games and exploring the rides.

WonderWorks gives the option to businesses and corporations to host team-building days and interactive meetings, and also hosts birthday parties.

