News 13 This Morning visits government center for Voter Registration Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning checked in with Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen to learn more about Voter Registration Day for those in the Panhandle.

Mega Drive locations across Bay County will provide residents with the opportunity to fill out applications and register to vote in-person ahead of the 2020 elections.

Andersen told News 13, this day is important for those who have had a change of address following Hurricane Michael, as it gives them a reminder to update their personal information.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to find the Mega Drive locations and hear from Andersen on the day’s impact.

Residents can register to vote year-round, as well as use bayvotes.org to register to vote online.

