News 13 This Morning talks opening of 23rd Street flyover

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited the location of the 23rd Street flyover project ahead of its opening to Bay County drivers on Friday, August 16 at 8 p.m.

As News 13 previously reported, the Florida Department of Transportation will shift westbound traffic on temporary U.S. 98 from east of Brown Avenue to east of the Hathaway Bridge to permanent U.S. 98.

Southbound 23rd Street traffic will utilize the ramp system to access permanent westbound U.S. 98. Westbound U.S. 98 motorists will experience no traffic signals between Michigan Avenue in Panama City and Woodlawn Drive in Panama City Beach.

The Florida Department of Transportation told News 13 This Morning, it expects the flyover to reduce commute times for drivers and make for safer traveling.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace

Submit a News Tip

Fill out my online form.