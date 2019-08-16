News 13 This Morning talks opening of 23rd Street flyover

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited the location of the 23rd Street flyover project ahead of its opening to Bay County drivers on Friday, August 16 at 8 p.m.

As News 13 previously reported, the Florida Department of Transportation will shift westbound traffic on temporary U.S. 98 from east of Brown Avenue to east of the Hathaway Bridge to permanent U.S. 98.

Southbound 23rd Street traffic will utilize the ramp system to access permanent westbound U.S. 98. Westbound U.S. 98 motorists will experience no traffic signals between Michigan Avenue in Panama City and Woodlawn Drive in Panama City Beach.

The Florida Department of Transportation told News 13 This Morning, it expects the flyover to reduce commute times for drivers and make for safer traveling.