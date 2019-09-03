News 13 This Morning talks National Library Card Sign-Up Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited the Bay County Public Library to learn more about the Northwest Regional Library System for National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

Library cards are free to the public, and the process to sign up requires a valid photo I.D. For those who have a non-local driver’s license, proof of residence is required as well to attain a library card.

The Northwest Regional Library System serves Bay, Gulf and Liberty Counties and offers programs, as well as thousands of books, available in printed editions and online, as well as audio books.

Watch the segment to learn more about National Library Card Sign-Up Month and programs available at public libraries.