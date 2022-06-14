PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)— With the summer time season you’re probably hoping to spend more time outside, but that could make you a prime target for mosquitoes.

Summer is peak season for the pests and the Beach Mosquito Control District said they have seen an a steady increase in mosquito population since May, and they are actively doing adulticide missions throughout the community.

The District recommends that you actively wear mosquito repellent, light color clothing and long sleeves if possible, and that you dump any standing water as it could become a breeding ground for mosquito larvae.

“It only takes 7 to 10 days for that larvae egg to become an adult mosquito,” said Cindy Mulla, Public Relations and Education spokesperson for Beach Mosquito Control District.

Mulla also said that mosquito protection is a personal responsibility that should be taken seriously.

“You want to make sure you’re protected from the bite of the mosquito because they do have the potential to carry mosquito borne diseases, not all species, but we don’t want a bite to impact you for life,” she said.

Beach Mosquito recommends that you wear repellent on areas of your skin that are exposed and to wear light colored clothing and sleeves whenever possible as mosquitoes are attracted to darker clothing.

In addition, you want to sure that your repellent has active ingredients such as deet, oil of lemon eucalyptus and picaridin.

“Make sure you are reapplying as well. Repellents with 20% of active repellent should be applied every four hours. Children ages two months and younger should not wear repellent, ages 1-3 it is recommended you reapply once a day,” said Mulla.

If you would like to have your home inspected, service calls to Beach Mosquito Control are free. You can reach them at 850-233-5030.