News 13 This Morning previews 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited Edgewater Beach Resort to preview the 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb taking place Saturday, September 7 at 10:30 a.m.

The stair climb is part of a nationwide effort to commemorate the 9-11 terrorist attacks, where people climb 110 flights of stairs to symbolize the stairs first responders climbed to save as many lives as possible at the World Trade Center.

Stair climbers at Edgewater Beach Resort will climb Tower I’s stairs 10 times to complete 110 flights, and first responders from the area will wear fire gear as they climb the stairs to simulate the same experience as firefighters during 9-11.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about how to register to be a part of the stair climb, or to sponsor the event.