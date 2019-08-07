News 13 This Morning preps healthy meal ideas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As schools are starting again, News 13 This Morning visited in the studio with a local dietitian to learn about healthy meal ideas.

The meals were designed to be packed in lunch boxes for kids, but as News 13 learned, they can work for the whole family.

Michelle Gautreaux told News 13 that kids eat with their eyes first, and it is important for anyone packing lunches to remember colorful fruits and vegetables can provide many nutrients for their young students heading back to classes.