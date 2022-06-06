BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bay County Commission will host a commission meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Bay County Government Center.

News 13’s Tess Rowland sat down with Commissioner Tommy Hamm about some hot topic agenda items.

Among the topics discussed was the need for standby contracts during natural disaster, the budget hearing and millage rate and the WestRock Mill closure.

Following a catastrophic natural disaster and national pandemic, the Bay County Emergency Management Department has identified the need for standby contracts that prepositions resources for the preparation of and response to emergencies and/or disasters. The commissioners would vote to award the contracts to several companies within the area.

“When it comes to hurricanes, it’s not an if, it’s a when it is going to happen,” Hamm said.

He said by having these contracts in place the county can be more prepared to fix the damage as it happens instead of having to wait to hire.

“It also helps with FEMA reimbursement to see that money more quickly with this blue sky contract as the companies would already be hired,” he said.

Commissioners will also have a budget hearing to assess costs before it goes into effect in October of this year. Hamm said he hopes taxes will be able to remain low for residents, and commissioners will be assessing the costs and data over the next few weeks.

“We lowered taxes in 2017 and have kept the same rate since then. Inflation has posed an issue, but we are hoping to keep the same rate. Real estate values are coming up, so that should help offset inflation,” he said.

As for the WestRock Mill, which closed last week there is question as to what will become of the almost 350 acre property.

“We will be giving our staff direction to talk to WestRock about Bay County to buy the property,” he said.

He said the county’s biggest concern is the environmental clean-up of the mill. He said he hopes to see the property used as it has a lot of potential, perhaps even to expand the area port.

To look at the Bay County Commission Meeting Agenda click here.