BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re looking to add a furry friend into your family, now is the perfect time to do so! WMBB News 13 is hoping to clear the animal shelter this Friday, and will be partnering with Bay County Animal Control and Operation Spay Bay to find forever homes for all the animals.

News 13’s parent company, Nexstar, was founded on June 17th, 1996.

It’s tradition for employees to spend part of the day hosting a project to benefit the community.

This year, it’s going to be a ‘Pet Adopt-a-Thon.’ The event will take place this Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bay County Animal Control located at 6401 Bay Line Drive in Panama City.

The whole community is welcome to go check out these furry friends and enjoy the outdoor activities, air-conditioned tents, and free food.

“Animal adoption fees are $25 and include a spay and neuter, microchip, age appropriate shots and vaccines and a heartworm check,” said Serina Junger, the Bay County Animal Control Administrative assistant.

On June 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Operation Spay Bay will come to the shelter to provide a low-cost vaccine clinic. Pre-registration for he vaccine clinic is required and can be done here. All pets must be contained on a leash or in a crate.

If you can’t take home a hurry best friend, you can also help by purchasing items for Animal Control and Operation Spay Bay or by making a monetary donation.

BAY COUNTY ANIMAL CONTROL WISH LIST

OPERATION SPAY BAY WISHLIST

Donations will be accepted at both Bay County Animal Control and Operation Spay Bay.