PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new pup will be sworn in as the mayor of St. Andrews this week.

The community of St. Andrews is set to name a new Salty dog Mayor this Saturday. This is the event’s sixth year, and it will take place at the St. Andrew’s Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Salty Dog Mayor serves as the ambassador for St. Andrews, making appearances at events around town.

For every vote, one dollar will be donated to Operation Spay Bay. Voting closes Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. You can vote here.

Office assistant Cathy Harpe said all the money raised will help Operation Spay Bay pay for pet surgeries, and last year the event raised over $10,000 dollars.

“At the event we will also have vet clinics, free rabies shots, a silent auction benefitting operation Spay Bay and some dogs available for adoption,” Harpe said.

News 13 this morning spent some time with some of the candidates this morning.

Kyrah

Kyrah is a three-year-old Belgian Malanois. She is obedience trained and loves socializing with other dogs and people.

Gemma

Gemma is a 4 year old rescue and a hero! Her barking alerted her mom that one of her kitties had fallen in the pool and was drowning. Gemma loves to watch over her yard and protect the other animals.

Betty Boop

Betty Boop is a three-year-old labradoodle. She is a certified therapy dog and is very active around St. Andrews.