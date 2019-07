PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Al McCambry with Gulf Coast State College visited News 13 This Morning Monday.

McCambry was recently named director of the Gulf/Franklin campus of Gulf Coast State College in addition to his role as dean of workforce development.

McCambry talked about the unmanned safety institute, GCSC’s nursing program, and more. Watch the video above for Chris Marchand’s full interview with McCambry.