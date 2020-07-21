New exhibit on display, gardening volunteers needed in Historic St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Publishing Company Museum has landed a new exhibit, and the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership is searching for volunteers in summertime initiative.

The exhibit features fishing in the Gulf Coast and its history, with prints and pictures displaying the industry’s growth and significance to the Panhandle.

Along with the new exhibit, Waterfront Partnership members are looking for volunteers and donations to continue planting bee and butterfly gardens throughout the community.

Donations like garden flags and statues, plants, and bird baths will be useful at this time, said Tracy Smith, Butterfly Garden Committee Chair.

For anyone looking to volunteer and help plant gardens, visit HistoricStAndrews.com and fill out the contact form to receive more information.

The Panama City Publishing Company Museum is open to visitors at this time, but requires all to wear a mask. Hours of operation include Tuesday’s – Friday’s: 1 – 5:30 p.m. and Saturday’s: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Admission to the museum remains free.

Find out more from watching these segments from News 13 This Morning.