New Anytime Fitness to host community bootcamps

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Anytime Fitness is bringing a new location to the Panhandle and the staff plans to host free, fitness bootcamp events leading up to the gym’s opening.

The camps will be held every Saturday in March and April (until the opening), at Callaway Parks and Recreation at 11 a.m, and feature fitness-related booths along with training and exercises like Zumba.

Gym Owner, Liz Hunt, said all ages and fitness levels are invited, and they plan to open the actual gym toward the end of April.

Callaway’s new Anytime Fitness location is part of a grant that allows a United States Veteran to open their own gym. Originally, Hunt and her husband planned to open their gym in Dothan, but relocated the spot to Bay County after initial problems with the start-up.

Anyone interested in gym memberships, or other questions, can find Anytime Fitness online and fill out a form to learn more.

