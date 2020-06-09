National Fishing & Boating Week highlights recreation, safety

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Fishing and boating are ways of life for many Panhandle residents, and National Fishing and Boating Week brings awareness to enjoying the coastal environment while following safety guidelines.

Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission joined News 13 This Morning for live updates on how to boat and fish responsibly this summer.

Officer Robert Ramos, FWC Public Information Officer, said if the FWC approaches a boat for an inspection, officers will look for several items on the vessel, including a fire extinguisher, personal flotation device (PFD) or life jackets, Type IV throw cushion, sound-producing device and flares.

Boaters also are encouraged to carry an EPIRB or PLB, which can send a signal to the U.S. Coast Guard in an emergency situation.

Residents and non-residents in the Panhandle can also participate in the freshwater license-free fishing weekend happening June 13 and 14.

Watch the segment above for more information.