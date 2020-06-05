National Donut Day gives first Friday in June a sweet start

SEAGROVE BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — National Donut Day began as a way for The Salvation Army in Chicago to raise money in 1938, now it is a tradition recognized by donut chains and local businesses across the country in celebration of the circular, sugary treat so many love.

News 13 This Morning visited the Donut Hut located on 30A for a hands-on National Donut Day and to learn how one local business has continued service during COVID-19.

Donut Hut is located at 4042 E County Hwy 30A in the Seagrove Beach and Santa Rosa Beach area, learn more about the Donut Hut and find out to how place an online order at www.30adonut.com.

