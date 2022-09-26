BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – In Florida, one in three families has diaper needs and during National Diaper Need Awareness Week, the Junior League of Panama City is looking to fill that need with a week long diaper drive.

The Junior League of Panama City has set up fourteen different diaper drop-off locations across Panama City, including:

Aubrey and Oliver

Forest Park Dental

Hanson Orthodontics

Holy Nativity Episcopal Church

Holy Nativity Episcopal School

Kennon Dental Associates

Panama City Toyota

Panhandle Pediatric Dentistry

Pink Narcissus

Prine orthodontics

Manuel and Thompson, PA

Think Real Estate

University Academy

United Way of Northwest Florida

You can stop by and make your donation at any of these locations between September 26 and October 2. For more information you can watch the full interview from News 13 This Morning!