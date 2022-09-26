BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – In Florida, one in three families has diaper needs and during National Diaper Need Awareness Week, the Junior League of Panama City is looking to fill that need with a week long diaper drive.
The Junior League of Panama City has set up fourteen different diaper drop-off locations across Panama City, including:
- Aubrey and Oliver
- Forest Park Dental
- Hanson Orthodontics
- Holy Nativity Episcopal Church
- Holy Nativity Episcopal School
- Kennon Dental Associates
- Panama City Toyota
- Panhandle Pediatric Dentistry
- Pink Narcissus
- Prine orthodontics
- Manuel and Thompson, PA
- Think Real Estate
- University Academy
- United Way of Northwest Florida
You can stop by and make your donation at any of these locations between September 26 and October 2. For more information you can watch the full interview from News 13 This Morning!