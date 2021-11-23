Mrs. Claus encourages the community to come out to Millville’s Christmas parade

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 19th annual Millville Christmas Parade will fill the streets with holiday cheer on Friday, Dec. 3.

The parade starts around 9:30 a.m., and families are encouraged to come early with blankets, lawn chairs and the Christmas spirit.

Mrs. Claus stopped by the News 13 studios to tell us more about the parade. She said there will be appearances from local school bands and cheerleaders, city and county leaders and much more!

Santa Claus will also make an appearance during the parade and will be throwing candy to the kids.

The parade will travel down 3rd Street with the line-up starting at 3rd Street and Maple.

For more information, watch our interview from News 13 This Morning.

