Movies & S’mores: Friends of Camp Helen host summertime activities

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer is in full swing in the Panhandle, and there are activities for everyone of all ages.

The Friends of Camp Helen will be hosting outdoor movie nights that feature popular films, arts and crafts, learning activities and tasty s’mores accompanied with bonfires.

Executive director Courtney Harper said she enjoys helping host these family-friendly events.

“We just love seeing families enjoy the park, and when we have these events, that’s the purpose,” Harper said. “We just want people to come out here, see this beautiful place that we all love so much, and come back to see us.”

The activities will start at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will start as soon as the sun goes down.

The movie nights will take place on June 24, July 8 and 22. The movie featured this Thursday night will be Disney’s “Moana.”

Admission to the event is free and donations are accepted.

