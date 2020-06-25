Mosquito Control Awareness Week highlights protection & prevention

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Among all of the dangerous and poisonous animals in the world, the mosquito is responsible for the most deaths each year at 1 million.

Their bites also spread disease, according to the World Health Organization and the local Beach Mosquito Control District. However, there are ways to protect yourself and your family from the dangers.

News 13 This Morning visited Beach Mosquito Control District to learn more about Mosquito Control Awareness Week and how Panhandle residents can fight the bite.

Beach Mosquito Control District recommends using spray repellent as the first line of defense against mosquitoes, then draining any standing water from in and around yards.

Serious mosquito issues can require professionals to use tools like helicopters and vehicles to spray and blanket large areas.

Watch the segments from News 13 This Morning to learn more and get a look inside the helicopter used for mosquito control.

Beach Mosquito Control District serves the Panama City Beach area and continues work during the COVID-19 pandemic to study and eliminate mosquitoes.

Located at 509 Griffin Blvd., district employees said they are able to service most areas quickly and answer questions. Find out more here or by calling 850-233-5030.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Daily Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daily Pledge"

MidSouth Lumber

Thumbnail for the video titled "MidSouth Lumber"

Submitted by Lauren Backus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Submitted by Lauren Backus"

Daily Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daily Pledge"

Ms. Zamora's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Zamora's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Wielenga's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Wielenga's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Siegal's & Ms. Lance's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Siegal's & Ms. Lance's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Nunez's Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Nunez's Class"

Ms. Marcoux' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Marcoux' Third Grade Class"

Daily Pledge: Ms. Hudson's Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daily Pledge: Ms. Hudson's Class"

Ms. Gibson's and Ms. Hoskins' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gibson's and Ms. Hoskins' Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Gerke's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gerke's First Grade Class"

Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kindergarten Class"

Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fifth Grade Class"

Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fourth Grade Class"

3rd Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd Grade Class"

Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Grade Class"

Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Thedford's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thedford's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Jeffrey's 2nd Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Jeffrey's 2nd Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Woman seen coughing on baby is school employee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman seen coughing on baby is school employee"

Gerrity's Supermarket Cougher in Court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gerrity's Supermarket Cougher in Court"

Cirko in Court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cirko in Court"

"Tiger King” saga continues in all new comic book

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Tiger King” saga continues in all new comic book"

"Tiger King” saga continues in all new comic book

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Tiger King” saga continues in all new comic book"
More Local News