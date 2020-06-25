Mosquito Control Awareness Week highlights protection & prevention

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Among all of the dangerous and poisonous animals in the world, the mosquito is responsible for the most deaths each year at 1 million.

Their bites also spread disease, according to the World Health Organization and the local Beach Mosquito Control District. However, there are ways to protect yourself and your family from the dangers.

News 13 This Morning visited Beach Mosquito Control District to learn more about Mosquito Control Awareness Week and how Panhandle residents can fight the bite.

Beach Mosquito Control District recommends using spray repellent as the first line of defense against mosquitoes, then draining any standing water from in and around yards.

Serious mosquito issues can require professionals to use tools like helicopters and vehicles to spray and blanket large areas.

Watch the segments from News 13 This Morning to learn more and get a look inside the helicopter used for mosquito control.

Beach Mosquito Control District serves the Panama City Beach area and continues work during the COVID-19 pandemic to study and eliminate mosquitoes.

Located at 509 Griffin Blvd., district employees said they are able to service most areas quickly and answer questions. Find out more here or by calling 850-233-5030.