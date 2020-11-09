Mosley Drama & Theatre to perform The Addams Family musical

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Mosley High School theatre and drama students have worked for the duration of 2020 to hold musical productions of The Addams Family and finally will have the chance to perform November 12-14.

After rescheduling show dates multiple times over in response to COVID-19, Mosley Theatre & Drama Club’s Bruce Taws said the students are excited to perform, with each show beginning at 7 p.m.

Taws and cast members said anyone who attends the shows should expect a musical comedy with unique singing and dancing, characters and costumes fitting to the original The Addams Family musical.

The performances will be held at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center, in which Taws said the theatre department will implement social distancing for theatergoers.

Anyone who wants to purchase tickets can contact the Mosley Drama Club on Facebook or reach out to Mosley High School for more information.

Watch the included News 13 This Morning segment for a look at the performance.