Mosier’s Farm holds Haunted Corn Maze for Halloween season

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — Mosier’s Farm will welcome guests to its annual Haunted Corn Maze until November 2 for the Halloween season.

The “Field of Screams” maze will be open October 25 and 26 as well as November 1 and 2, starting at 7 p.m.

Mosier’s Farm will open the maze for Halloween night as well, starting at 8 p.m.

The cost of admission is $10 per person, and it is recommended children five years or younger do not come to the maze for their safety.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to get an inside look at the maze and the haunts throughout the corn.

Find Mosier’s Farm on Facebook, or go to the farm’s website for more information.

