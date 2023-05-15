BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosely High School Band is hosting a car show to help fund the group’s trip to England to perform in London’s New Year’s Day Parade in 2024.

Mosely High School Band Director Douglas Dobo’s said the school was invited to perform by a city delegation earlier this year. Dobos says they’ll be leaving on December 27th.

The fundraiser will be taking place on Saturday, May 20, at Mosely High School. Doors open at 4:00 p.m..

This event will feature cool cars, live music, food trucks, vendors and more.

It’s a $5 donation to enter the car show and see everything. They are also still accepting cars. If you’re interested in showing off your vehicle, contact Misty Curtis at (850) 527-1178 for more information.