Mobile Library rolling into Panhandle communities

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Northwest Regional Library System is rolling out a new tool for reaching Panhandle communities with the Mobile Library Service- a van full of books, audiobooks and DVDs among other literary resources.

The Mobile Library is headed to Lynn Haven’s Sharon Sheffield Park on February 23, and will set up shop from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The following day, Mexico Beach City Hall will host the mobile unit from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Library Director Robin Shader said the public can visit the van to check out books, audiobooks and DVDs, as well as use the unit’s Wi-Fi hotspot and sign up for a library card.

Library cards are free through the Northwest Regional Library system for residents of Bay, Gulf and Liberty counties.

Shader said the mobile unit will head to Gulf County in March and to follow along on the library system’s website for updates on the schedule.

