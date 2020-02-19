Misty Meadows to hold barn tour, family event

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Misty Meadows Stable & Training Facility will host a Barn Tour event Saturday, February 22 starting at 12 p.m.

The Barn Tour will consist of horseshoe crafts, a tack competition, meeting the horses and pony rides.

It is open to people and children of all ages and will go until 2 p.m.

Closed toe shoes and casual apparel are recommended, and the barn can be found at 1607 Hwy 388 E in Southport.

Find the event on Facebook for information about tickets.

Misty Meadows also has a Facebook page where updates and information on programs can be found. Those interested can click here.

