Millville Farmers Market looking to expand in New Year

MILLVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Local businesses, farmers and community members have a new location to sell their goods at the Millville Farmers Market every Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The market started toward the end of 2020, and organizers said they are looking forward to the next year and providing the Millville area with local resources.

Dannon Glover, Panama City and Millville Farmers Market Organizer, said with the support from the City of Panama City and Millville CRA, vendors can join the market free of charge.

Glover explained the market features fresh food, meat, produce and other consumable goods, which can be purchased using cash, cards, or EBT payment methods.

Find out more about the Millville Farmers Market by watching the News 13 This Morning segment above, or by visiting the market’s Facebook page.

Vendors interested in joining the market can contact Glover at 850market@gmail.com

