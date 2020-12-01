Millions of lights return for merry & bright event in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — 10 million Christmas lights shine bright this holiday season for the annual Christmas Reflections event at Chipley Park, happening until December 31.

Park visitors can see the lights from 5 -9 p.m. each evening for $3 per person, and children six years old and younger will have free admission.

DeFuniak Springs City Manager Mell Smigielski said the community has held Christmas Reflections each December since 1998, and this year’s event will go on as planned after many Florida Panhandle celebrations were canceled in response to COVID-19.

Smigielski said the event lends itself to social distancing as anyone who wants to see the lights can remain in their car or walk around the park and stay six feet from others.

The City’s Public Works Department has installed approximately 4 million more lights for 2020 than in years past, setting up displays and wiring as early as June of this year to prepare the park.

Nathan Fountain, with the Public Works Department, said many people worked to piece together each section, putting in long hours ahead of the holiday season.

Watch the included News 13 This Morning segment to learn more about Christmas Reflections.

