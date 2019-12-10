Millions of lights on display for Christmas Reflections

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of DeFuniak Springs is welcoming the public until the end of December for the annual Christmas Reflections display at Chipley Park.

More than six million Christmas lights are shining bright in the park, and people of all ages are invited to attend.

The park will open every night from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., and admission is $3 per person. Walking the pathway allows for free admission, but city officials ask for donations to be considered to help pay for the cost of the display.

