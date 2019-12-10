Millions of lights on display for Christmas Reflections

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of DeFuniak Springs is welcoming the public until the end of December for the annual Christmas Reflections display at Chipley Park.

More than six million Christmas lights are shining bright in the park, and people of all ages are invited to attend.

The park will open every night from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., and admission is $3 per person. Walking the pathway allows for free admission, but city officials ask for donations to be considered to help pay for the cost of the display.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about how to attend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Grade Class"

Ms. Ducker's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ducker's First Grade Class"

Ms. Worcester Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Worcester Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Lemaster's Fourth Grade Art Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lemaster's Fourth Grade Art Class"

Ms. Christo's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Christo's Kindergarten Class"

Mrs. Longstreet's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Longstreet's First Grade Class"

Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Cornelius First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Cornelius First Grade Class"

Ms. Richardson's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Richardson's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Faircloth Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Faircloth Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Mincey's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Mincey's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Chance's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Chance's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Gray's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Gray's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Higgins First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Higgins First Grade Class"

Ms. Watkins Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Watkins Third Grade Class"

Ms. Peters' first-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Peters' first-grade class"

Mrs. Sehlhorst first-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Sehlhorst first-grade class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

DeFuniak Springs welcomes public to Christmas Reflections

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeFuniak Springs welcomes public to Christmas Reflections"

SandBar and Grille window shot out, police believe

Thumbnail for the video titled "SandBar and Grille window shot out, police believe"

Project 25 organizers looking for shopping helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Project 25 organizers looking for shopping helpers"

Family and friends searching for answers in death of Kevin McLeod

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family and friends searching for answers in death of Kevin McLeod"

PC Firefighting training

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC Firefighting training"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.