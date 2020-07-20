Midnight Happiness providing day-long voter preparation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Time is running out for voters to ensure they can participate in the upcoming Presidential Primary Election on August 18, but Midnight Happiness at the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office will provide an all-day chance to prepare.

The office will hold the annual event, July 20 starting at 8 a.m. and remain open until Midnight, giving residents the chance to register to vote and update or change their address and party affiliation ahead of the coming elections.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, said the event will go on as planned and precautions are in place to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Andersen also said registering to vote and updating information can be done online, using BayVotes.org, or other official county voting websites.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about Midnight Happiness.