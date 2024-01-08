PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Big Brothers of Big Sisters of Northwest Florida fosters one-on-one mentoring throughout Bay, Walton, and Okaloosa counties.

In Bay County, there are 22 kids waiting for a mentor. This means 22 kids are signed up and ready to be matched with a mentor. However, the non-profit organization lacks the mentors to pair them with.

Cristen Hobbs is a Match Specialist with the non-profit. She works to pair mentors with youth enrolled in the program.

Hobbs is also a mentor. She was matched with her “little,” Tynetta, 15, six years ago.

“I think I’ve always wanted to just be a part of something that supported youth and this program was a perfect fit,” said Hobbs. “It’s all about helping them achieve their dreams and it’s the perfect fit for me.”

The agency requires mentors to spend at least four hours a month with their little brother or little sister.

Hobbs said this has been one of the best experiences of her life.

“You won’t regret it,” said Hobbs.

To learn more about the program, click here.

You can also call (850) 763-KIDS.