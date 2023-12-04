BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – As the year comes to a close, the need for mentors with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida, remains at an all-time high.

Right now, Match Specialist Leanne Gaudet, said there are currently 22 kids, or “littles” waiting to be paired with a mentor.

“It’s not the same kids waiting,” Gaudet said. “There’s more need, there’s more people reaching out.”

To fulfill the need of pairing these kids with a mentor, the non-profit is asking community members to consider volunteering their time as a “Big.”

“The big part of the commitment is a minimum of one year,” said Gaudet. “In that year period, we ask that people see their little once a week or once every other week.”

Gaudet knows how valuable everyone’s time is. When it comes to volunteering, she said including the child in your everyday activities is recommended and encouraged.

“I want to stress this – it can be sharing time,” said Gaudet. “It doesn’t have to be creating time. It can be doing activities people are already doing.”

You can learn more at PCBIG.org or call 763-KIDS to learn more about volunteering.

“It’s always OK to call and talk to us one-on-one because everyone’s situation is unique,” said Gaudet.

Gaudet said the agency now offers a school-based mentoring option as well, which means you’d mentor the same child on-site at a Bay County school.

The agency also allows a pair of volunteers to mentor together. You can learn more about becoming a Big Duo here.