Meet Tank: up for adoption at Bay County Animal Control

News 13 This Morning
Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Animal Control has many pets up for adoption, including Tank!

The shelter is currently open Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bay County Animal Control is closed Sundays, Wednesdays and on holidays.

If you are interested in adopting Tank or another animal, call them at (850)-767-3333.

Bay County Animal Control will be having an open house on Saturday, June 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. where visitors can check out what the facility has to offer for dogs and cats.

Then on Saturday, July 10, there will be a vaccine clinic at the facility by appointment only.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

More The Daily Pledge

Don't Miss