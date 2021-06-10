Meet Tank: up for adoption at Bay County Animal Control

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Animal Control has many pets up for adoption, including Tank!

The shelter is currently open Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bay County Animal Control is closed Sundays, Wednesdays and on holidays.

If you are interested in adopting Tank or another animal, call them at (850)-767-3333.

Bay County Animal Control will be having an open house on Saturday, June 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. where visitors can check out what the facility has to offer for dogs and cats.

Then on Saturday, July 10, there will be a vaccine clinic at the facility by appointment only.