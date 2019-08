PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki joined WMBB to talk about the meeting that will showcase the design plans for the Panama City Marina.

This event will be at First Baptist Church of Panama City on Grace Avenue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 29.

More information about the event and the design plans can be found at rebuildpc.org.